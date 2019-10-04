Couple transported after possible bobcat attack in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple in Lauderhill has been transported to the hospital after they were attacked by an animal believed to be a bobcat.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of Northwest 44th Street and Inverrary Drive early Friday morning.

This morning #Lauderhill units transported an adult female to @BrowardHealth with serious injuries related to a possible bobcat attack. She was out for an early morning walk with her husband in the area of 6080 NW 44th Street when the incident occurred. #animalattack — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) October 4, 2019

Rescue officials said the woman suffered puncture wounds to her face and arms.

The woman’s husband injured his leg trying to protect her during the attack and was also transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

