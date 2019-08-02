Couple takes engagement photos in Publix where they met

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A couple celebrating their upcoming nuptials took their engagement photos in somewhere unexpected: a Publix.

Alexandra Darch told Fox 13 that she and her fiancé, Dylan Smith, met three years ago while working at a Publix in Lakeland, Florida.

The two fell in love and got engaged, but when it came time to take their engagement photos, they were rained out of the location they had originally planned.

That’s when their photographer, Jennifer Goodlet, had the idea to take the photos at the place where they first met.

The couple agreed, and after getting permission from store management, they took a series of pictures throughout the supermarket.

“It ended up being an amazing idea and we’re so glad we did it,” Darch said. “They’re all so genuine and really capture the love we built in Publix.”

The couple said they plan on incorporating Publix into their wedding as well. “Of course we are having a Publix cake and are thinking of adding little things to incorporate Publix and how we met into the wedding,” she said.

