Couple seeking missing backpack containing memories from wedding day

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A newlywed South Florida couple is hoping to retrieve a bag containing memories from their special day.

The photographer who covered the couple’s wedding event had her camera bag taken at the River House in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 10.

“Absolutely one of the worst things that can happen to a bride and groom,” Excelarated Creative Group’s Jonathan Stern said.

Stern worked the event that Saturday, helping with the music and lighting.

He said the reception was in full swing at around 8 p.m., and that’s when he and others noticed someone they didn’t recognize at the party.

“There was a chair over here, and we noticed a guy who really didn’t belong in that area,” Stern said. “Then again, he could have been a cook or something, so we didn’t make a huge deal about it. A couple of minutes after, that’s when everybody noticed that the bag was gone.”

The blue flowered backpack mysteriously vanished containing many of the wedding memories that were caught on camera by an outside photographer the couple had hired.

“She does have some of her pictures, but she is missing the important ones from the beginning of the wedding,” Stern said.

The couple have since filed a police report and are hoping the public has knowledge of the person responsible.

“At this time, we’re just really looking for the public’s help to try and find the bag,” Stern said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

