Couple searching for dog after man takes, gives him away

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida couple’s beloved dog is gone, and they said what was caught on surveillance video footage broke their hearts.

The dog was taken from the couple’s home in the area of Southwest 11th Street and 29th Avenue, Feb. 5.

The couple said their pet was taken, and they’re desperate to find the person behind what they’re calling a canine crime.

“I just wanna find him. Sorry,” said Darlin Espinosa as she tried to refrain from crying.

The past few days have been tough for Darlin and her husband.

“This dog is like my family,” said Espinosa. “He’s my kid. Our kid.”

It’s been about a week since they last saw their Schnauzer mix, Miles.

The couple is doing anything they can think of to help bring their best friend home. They are going door to door, taping up flyers, and even using their car window.

Last Wednesday morning, Darlin had just left the house to head to work when Miles must have slipped out. Within minutes, surveillance footage showed a man picking up Miles and driving away.

The video showed the man a few hundred feet from Darlin’s front door. He appeared to have called the dog over. Miles then jumped into the back seat and the man drove away.

“A person saw the video online and gave me the address,” said Espinosa. “By that time, they told us that they gave the dog away.”

Darlin also went to Miami Police for help, but officers didn’t get far either. According to a police report, police tracked down the man in the video.

Police said the man was “inconsistent with his story and kept giving different outcomes about the dog.”

“He could have tried to find me,” said Espinosa. “My dog has a microchip.”

The family is left feeling hopeless and is praying someone will do the right thing.

“Anyone that’s seen him or has any tips, anything, just please give me a call,” said Espinosa. “I’m hear to talk. I don’t wanna get anyone in trouble. I just want my dog back. That’s it.”

If you have seen Miles or the man in the video or have any information that may help, please call Darlin at 305-772-5860.

