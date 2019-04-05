Couple says attempted carjacker shot at them outside Boca Raton animal clinic

A South Florida couple is speaking out after, they said, a man shot at them while attempting to carjack them outside of an animal clinic.

Romael Simmonds described the terrifying moment he realized he and his wife were being targeted while he was dropping her off at work, Wednesday afternoon.

“I kind of saw him through the rearview mirror,” he said. “As I looked over, I saw a figure walking towards me.”

According to Boca Raton Police, 59-year-old James Friedman popped out of the bushes outside Cole Animal Clinic at 901 N. Federal Highway, at around 3:30 p.m.

“The next thing I know, I just heard, ‘bam,'” said Simmonds as he pointed at his shattered driver’s side window, “so it looks like it went through the window and ricocheted into my dashboard, and then the bullet was actually lodged in the front windshield.”

Romael’s wife, Denisha Simmonds, said they had just parked, and she had just gotten out of the vehicle.

Romael said he saw his wife looking at something.

“As I looked, I kind of leaned forward, and glass just shattered right in my face,” he said.

Romael said the bullet possibly missed him by inches.

Investigators said Friedman then tried to carjack the couple.

“My door opens, and I just hear, ‘Get out of the car,'” he said. “I got out with my hands up. He says, ‘Where are the keys? Where are the keys?'”

“I was like, ‘Where is my husband?’ We need to figure out where to go,” said Denisha.

The couple was able to get away unhurt. Police said Friedman left the car behind, got on his motorcycle, a black 2008 Kawasaki, and fled.

The Simmondses said they feel blessed, but they want Friedman caught.

“I’m so, so grateful for it, the way it went, nobody was hurt,” she said. “I’m glad that we still have our car, and my husband’s OK.”

“They’ve got to find this guy soon because it’s not just me and Denisha. It’s a whole bunch of other people,” said Romael. “He’s going to do what he needs to do to get whatever it is he needs, even if that means hurting or killing somebody, possibly.”

Police believe Friedman lives in Pompano Beach, and they consider him to be armed and dangerous. His motorcycle has the Florida tag MEII38.

If you have any information on Friedman’s whereabouts, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.