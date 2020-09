KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials rescued a couple from a sinking vessel in Manatee Bay.

Officials said the boat sank near North Key Largo at around 4 p.m., Sunday.

Pictures showed the sailboat when it began to take on water.

A couple from Miami was onboard at the time.

The two were rescued without incident.

