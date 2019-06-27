Couple rescued from overturned boat off Marathon Key

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Several first responders came to the rescue of a couple found on top of an overturned boat off Marathon Key.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Coast Guard and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, approximately four and a half miles off of Marathon in the Atlantic Ocean, at around 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Edward Charles Gonsorek, 65, and Kim Marie Gonsorek, 64, were located on top of their overturned 17-foot Scout boat.

Officials said the couple did not suffer any serious injuries.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is currently investigating the cause of the vessel to overturn.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.