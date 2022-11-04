WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Wilton Manors home caught fire and residents were able to make it out alive, but not their pets.

On Friday, around 4:40 a.m, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Northeast 15th terrace.

Just after 4 a.m., Liz Highland heard the smoke alarm go off and when she looked up, she saw bright flames.

The couple said their four rescue felines did not survive the flames.

They tried to grab them before exiting their residence but the smoke was too intense.

“I woke up to a big bang and when I opened my eyes, the room was orange,” said Highland. “I knew something bad happened so I went out to the patio area and opened the sliding glass doors and I saw the flames. I ran inside and got the fire extinguisher — tried to put it out, but the black smoke was just overwhelming. So I had to get out and I shut the glass door. Just as I did that, it blew. We tried to get our animals out but we were unsuccessful.”

Once fire crews arrived, they extinguished the flames and even attempted to revive the cats, but with no success.

The couple is unsure when insurance adjusters would be able to look at their home as they are all busy with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian.

Florida’s State Fire Marshall is investigating but has yet to configure what started the blaze.

Fire Rescue officials wanted to remind homeowners to check the batteries of their fire alarms as the residents change their clocks one hour back for the end of daylight savings.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

