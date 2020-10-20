Couple married for 60 years reunites after spending 215 days apart due to COVID

BRANDON, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida couple who spent months apart has finally reunited.

According to Fox 13, Joseph and Eve Loreth have been married for 60 years.

However, they were forced to spend 215 days apart due to the coronavirus.

Joseph had been taking care of Eve, who suffers from dementia, until March, but he suffered an infection that led to his leg being amputated. He was in rehab when the pandemic started.

The pair were unable to see each other due to restrictions, and after months of window visits and phone calls, the lovebirds were finally reunited.

Video of their emotional reunion was shared to social media, and it has since gone viral.

The couple will now remain together at the Rosecastle at Delaney Creek Assisted Living Facility in Brandon, Florida.

