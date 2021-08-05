A couple who are expecting their first child in a few months were ambushed and robbed at gunpoint at their Miami Beach home after they took out rent money from an ATM.

The couple, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expect to welcome their son into the family in about three months.

“My baby, my baby, he’s very important, my first baby,” the expectant mother said.

They said the child is why they work so hard and save their money, but Tuesday morning, they had to withdraw cash to pay rent. Moments later, they would be victims of a “robbery with a firearm,” according to the police report.

Miami Beach Police officers wrote in the report that the man and woman “withdrew $600 from a walk-up ATM” on Washington Avenue before they walked home to their apartment complex on 10th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Once they arrived at their complex, they had to do some laundry, and that’s when a man with a gun emerged.

“As I put the coins, the guy is right there,” the man said. “‘Give me the money, money, money.’ I think he wanted to shoot her. He put the gun to my wife like this. ‘Give me the money.’ I want to protect my baby, you know? I said, ‘Bro, my wife, she’s pregnant, and I said to my wife, ‘Give him the money, baby. Give him the money. He needs the money.'”

The man added his wife put her hands into her pockets and gave the armed robber the money they had withdrawn. He then said the robber then pushed his wife before he punched him in the face.

Shortly after, the robber would run away from the complex. Although the couple was OK, they were out $600.

Officers responded to their complex two minutes after the couple called for service.

The couple said it is possible they were targeted and tailed from the ATM.

“That’s what the police say,” the man said. “Maybe they saw us to take the money from the ATM, and maybe they followed us.”

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews also responded to the complex to make sure the couple was OK.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.