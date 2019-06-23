Couple displaced after grill fire spreads to Deerfield Beach duplex

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Deerfield beach couple found themselves without a home after, officials said, a grill fire burned out of control and spread to their townhome.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 4400 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue, just after 12:30 p.m., Sunday.

According to a resident at the duplex, he was outside grilling a steak when the fire sparked and rapidly spread into the home. He then dialed 911.

About 30 firefighters arrived to find flames already burning through the roof of the single-story structure, sending thick black smoke billowing into the air.

It took crews about 40 minutes to put out the blaze.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the single unit.

Unfortunately, the home has been declared uninhabitable. The couple said they have made arrangements, and they added that they consider themselves fortunate to have escaped without injury.

