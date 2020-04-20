Couple celebrates wedding with family and friends cheering from afar

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a caravan of love on a South Florida couple’s big day.

Family and friends who could not see a couple walk down the aisle showed their support in another way.

When the couple opened the church doors at Saint Edward’s Catholic Church in Pembroke Pines Saturday, they saw dozens of cars lined up honking and cheering in a mini parade.

“Everyone that was supposed to be in the Dominican Republic with us cheering us on and showing us their love from far away,” said groom Harley Martinez. “It was absolutely beautiful.”

For the honeymoon, the newlyweds found a place in Jensen Beach for a couple days, to just get away and celebrate their union.

