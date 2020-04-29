Couple celebrates 53rd anniversary with friends from a distance

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple celebrated their anniversary with friends and family.

The group came together from a distance to celebrate a half century of love.

People honked car horns in celebration as the couple stood outside their home, at first a bit confused.

Owen and Cherrie Ricketts, immigrants from Jamaica, have been married for 53 years.

Jamie Ricketts, the couple’s son, said, “They just model what marriage and love is.”

Audria Ricketts-Deans, their daughter, said, “We had planned to go to Mango’s on Sunday for their anniversary to celebrate, and I said ‘OK, they’re under quarantine, what can we do? Bring the family to them.'”

Pastor Tom Hunter of Plantation Baptist Church said it was a breath of fresh air after seeing so much tragedy.

“I’ve had three funerals since the pandemic has happened. It’s time to celebrate life. We’ve had to celebrate a lot of deaths, a lot of tragedy. You celebrate 53 years of marriage, love, life, and the blessing to our church family. The pandemic was going to make us miss this,” Hunter said.

Violet Burrowes, a maternal aunt, said, ” They’re really lovebirds.”

Cherry said she was surprised at first from the widespread support she and her husband received.

“I had no clue,” Cherry said. “He stands by me, and I stand by him, and when I cry, he cries. When I laugh, we laugh together.”

Owen said, “We just enjoy all 12 of us together, our whole family.”

Cherry said mutual admiration is the key to a marriage lasting as long as it has for her.

“We just grew together, and we love each other, and we appreciate each other. We respect each other. He respects me, and I respect him,” she said.

When asked about 53 more years together, Owen chuckled and said, “That’d be nice.”

