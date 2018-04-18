Couple arrested in burglary spree across Broward County

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEAS, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple appeared before a judge Wednesday accused of burglary across coastal communities in Broward County.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Fabian Moncrieffe and Jordan Mack had targeted beachfront properties from Deerfield Beach to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

“One incident they got into the home while the owner was sleeping,” said Pompano Beach resident Fred, who didn’t with to use his last name. “That was kind of frightening.”

Officers said the couple entered the homes late at night after going through unlocked doors.

In one incident, officials said the couple stole a wallet and car keys belonging to a Porsche in Pompano Beach. Deputies later found the car parked at a motel in Plantation.

They added they found multiple stolen wallets and cards inside the motel room.

