Couple arrested for having drug-laced gummy bears

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police found drug-laced gummy bears inside a car during a traffic stop.

The Coconut Creek Police Department busted a man and woman for having more than a dozen drug-laced candy in individual baggies.

Although they look like classic gummy bears, police said they’re infused with THC, the same ingredient found in marijuana.

The duo was arrested and charged with drug violations related to the possession of THC.

