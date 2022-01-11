MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said a man was taken, tied up and tortured for 72 hours by a couple in Miami.

“He was panicking. He was trying to get help,” said a good Samaritan.

The good Samaritan recalled the moments when a man came running for help, his shirt covered in blood.

“He was very much traumatized,” said the good Samaritan. “I didn’t realize until afterwards that he was kidnapped.”

The good Samaritan later learned that the man he helped had been through three days torture, according to police.

The crime took place in The Villages Apartment Homes on the 700 block of Northwest 69th Street.

According to the arrest report by Miami Police, a man was lured up to apartment 801 on Dec. 28, where he was held at gunpoint, chained and repeatedly threatened.

On Dec. 30, police said his captors, 56-year-old Occius Dorsainvil and 52-year-old Marie Dorsainvil, demanded the victim sign over his car in exchange for his release.

They went to where it was parked, a couple of blocks away, but before the deal was done, police said the pair forced the victim to drink a mixture of rum and bleach.

“I just saw two people by the vehicle,” said the good Samaritan.

The good Samaritan didn’t know what was going on, but was keeping an eye on the activity on his street, around 9 p.m.

“Somebody came out of the vehicle running towards me, and he looked like he was shot or stabbed, but it actually was just blood from the vomiting that occurred,” said the good Samaritan.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police arrested the Dorsainvils a week later.

They were charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and attempted murder. They remain in jail without bond.

Police need help in finding a man, they believe, may have important information about what happened.

If you have any information on this kidnapping, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

