Couple arrested after luggage fight at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two deputies were injured and two people were arrested following a fight over luggage at a Florida airport.

The Sun Sentinel reports that a man and woman, who weren’t immediately identified, were taken into custody Tuesday morning at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a disturbance on a Delta Airlines flight, where a couple was arguing about their luggage with staff. Officials say the couple began a physical fight with the deputies and were arrested.

Both deputies were taken to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries.

Officials say the man and woman face multiple charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer.

Details were not immediately available about what specific issue sparked the fight over luggage.

