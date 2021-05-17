Couple ambushed, tied up by armed robbers in SW Miami-Dade home; 2 at large

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of the Southwest Miami-Dade couple who, police said, were ambushed by robbers at their home and tied up in front of their 5-year-old daughter said they are coming forward because they don’t want to see it happen to someone else.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Southwest 130th Avenue and 30th Street, Monday morning.

“That’s the reason why I came and spoke to you guys, because it could save someone’s life,” said Yuli Fernandez, the sister of the woman who was targeted.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating two different scenes.

Investigators said the woman who was targeted was about to leave home to take her daughter to school when the armed subjects, who were wearing masks, demanded they go back inside, just after 8 a.m.

“Two guys were waiting outside, hidden, and just took them inside the house at gunpoint, in their head, in front of my niece,” said Fernandez.

Police said the woman’s husband was still at the home when the subjects went inside. They said the perpetrators tied up the couple and hit the husband at least once.

“The wife and the husband were tied up. Thankfully, they did not touch the 5-year-old,” said MDPD spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta. “They kept her together with the mom, but the father, in fact, was assaulted by these individuals. He was struck at least one time.”

“I guess that my sister’s husband said that he had a watch, and then, when they couldn’t find the watch, they beat him because of the watch, and in front of the little girl,” said Fernandez.

The subjects fled in the homeowners’ white SUV with valuables and an undisclosed amount of cash.

“They wanted diamonds and guns and stuff like that, but they really don’t have diamonds,” said Fernandez.

Police recovered the vehicle in an alley two blocks west of the victims’ home.

The vehicle was found about 45 minutes after the home invasion was reported.

The victims said their neighbors may have seen the men canvassing the neighborhood as early as 5 a.m.

Police are searching for surveillance video and seeking information from the public.

“These are images that are going to be hard for the 5-year-old to be able to erase from her memory, so that’s why we take this very seriously,” said Zabaleta.

“My sister is a wreck. She’s already very nervous, like, that’s just how she is,” said Fernandez, “so now, for sure she’s going to be traumatized to leave her house.”

If you have any information on this home invasion or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

