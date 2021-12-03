HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah couple is accused of grand theft in a scheme involving scratch-off tickets.

The duo, 26-year-old Roberto Montes and 29-year-old Ana Ramirez, was arrested by police on Thursday.

According to police, Ramirez was working at the Aries Supermarket, located along the 5900 Block of West 25th Court, and was in charge of the lottery scratch-offs.

Authorities said she was cooking the books in an effort to hide the books of lottery tickets she was stealing.

Her husband was allegedly in on the deal, buying small items from the store and walking away with a little something extra in the bag.

Police said the scheme started small back in March but in the end, 28,000 scratch-off tickets were stolen.

“Most fraudsters, in my experience in investigations, they’ll always start small,” said Hialeah Police Sgt. Yoshua Garfinkel. “They never start stealing massive amounts of things. They always start small to see how much they can get away with. If you’re committing fraud in the City of Hialeah there’s only one thing I want to let you know: we’re probably behind you and we’re definitely going to catch you.”

Montes and Ramirez are facing fraud and grand theft charges.

