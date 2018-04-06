Couple accused of running grow house in SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a couple accused of running a grow house out of a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Investigators took Mike Rodriguez and Christy Miriam Lopez into custody Wednesday, hitting them with a host of charges, including drug trafficking.

Upon an investigation of the couple’s home, officers said they found marijuana, cocaine and several loaded guns.

Both are currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility.

