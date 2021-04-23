County Line Road shut down after pedestrian struck, killed in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been injured after being struck in Miramar.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene along County Line Road, early Friday morning.

Officials said the victim’s body flew about 50 or 60 feet and landed on the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle involved lost control, went over the center median and smashed into a guardrail.

County Line Road, just north of Hard Rock Stadium, has been completely shut down from the westbound lanes of 65th Lane extending over the Turnpike bridge.

Miramar Police are now investigating the crash.

