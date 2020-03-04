County leaders celebrate launch of new 836 Express

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - County leaders celebrated the launch of the new 836 Express with a ceremonial bus ride.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and other officials were all smiles as they launched the 836 Express Metrobus, Wednesday.

The buses will use the newly-widened shoulder lanes on the Dolphin Expressway when the regular lanes are congested.

Passengers can park for free at the Dolphin Station Park and Ride and travel to downtown Miami for $2.25 each way.

