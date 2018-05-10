County holds emergency hearing after lawsuit to prevent relocation of sex offender camp

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hearing took place Thursday amid a sex offender camp controversy, where residents want the camp removed.

The hearing comes following a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union that would prevent the registered sex offenders from being removed from their Northwest Miami-Dade camp.

The residents originally had until last Sunday to leave, but now that deadline is being questioned with the hearing.

“The harm you’re trying to prevent is the shuffling to another location, and then when the neighbors in that location complain and complain about the health department, they’ll be shuffling to another location. So, we’re trying to create some stability so that they could remain there while they can try to find housing that’s compliant with the 2500 foot rule,” said a representative from the ACLU.

However, the county disagrees.

“If it’s known that those enforcement efforts can’t occur, the numbers will swell once again, and the sanitation issues will arise once again, so as to the public health issues, we certainly believe that the public interest weighs in allowing the county to take appropriate enforcement action,” said a representative for the county.

People who live nearby said the camp originally started as a couple of tents before it grew. The sex offender registry currently shows that nearly 300 offenders list that area as their home.

The hearing has been placed on hold and is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m.

