Costumed pets take the stage at Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Dogs, cats, birds and even a hedgehog put on their best costumes at the Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade in Key West.

The Florida Keys News Bureau shared adorable video of the pets dressed up for the event, Wednesday night.

The theme of this year’s wacky costume challenge: “Oh … The Games We Play!”

Proceeds from the masquerade will benefit the Lower Keys Friends of Animals shelter.

