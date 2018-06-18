DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - They may only pretend to have superpowers, but the costumed heroes at at CityPlace Doral, Sunday, were there to celebrate the very real heroism of fatherhood.

The Father’s Day bash gave a chance for South Florida dads to feel special and for their loved ones to celebrate their greatness.

Actors dressed as iconic crime-fighters and princesses mingled with the real-life heroes — as their princesses stood by their side.

“Mr. Incredible” from Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles” films couldn’t resist photobombing Batman as he posed with a father and daughter.

Hero dad Terence Williams was overwhelmed by the festivities. “This is really awesome, getting the characters, getting all the fun, all the games, this is awesome,” he said.

His daughter described how their day began. “Well, first, we — me and my mom — got up and made him breakfast in bed, and we made him cards,” she said.

The dads and their families were treated to a day of arts and crafts, face painters, balloons, and superhero meet-and-greets.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.