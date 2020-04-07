Costa Luminosa passengers file 1st coronavirus-related class action suit against cruise line

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The first class action lawsuit related to the coronavirus has been filed against a cruise line.

The suit, filed in Miami federal court Tuesday, is on behalf of passengers on board the Costa Luminosa.

The ship left Fort Lauderdale on March 5 for a 20-day cruise to France.

The complaint claims passengers were not made aware of the elevated risk of the virus before boarding, and many of them would have cancelled if they were told of the risk.

It also alleges that crew members mismanaged sick travelers on board the ship.

7News has reached out to Carnival Cruise Line, which owns Costa, for comment.

