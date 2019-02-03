Corvette catches fire at Fort Lauderdale dealership; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a fiery scene at a Fort Lauderdale car dealership after an iconic sports car burst into flames.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the blaze at the Grieco Chevrolet located at 1800 North Federal Highway, Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to find a blue Corvette in the showcase area engulfed in flames.

Check out this viewer video. A Corvette goes up in flames at the Grieco Chevrolet in Fort Lauderdale. Owner says he’s shocked the flames didn’t spread and only one car was charred. @wsvn #SendItTo7 pic.twitter.com/AkiQRuWS75 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) February 4, 2019

Officials said a light fixture above the Corvette ignited and dripped hot plastic onto the car, causing the fire.

The flame damage did not spread to other cars, but the building sustained significant smoke damage.

Witness Joan Bennett-Kusnetzov said she initially became concerned about possible victims.

“It was a little nerve-racking ’cause, honestly, we didn’t know if anyone was injured or not,” she said, “but once we found out it was just a car, you know, poor Corvette. The Corvette was destroyed.”

Investigators have ruled out arson.

No injuries were reported.

