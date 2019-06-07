Corrections officer shoots self in leg during training

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a corrections officer shot himself in the leg during firearms training at a gun range in Orlando.

Orange County Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles tells news outlets the incident happened Friday morning at the sheriff’s office gun range.

He says the officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No additional details have been released.

