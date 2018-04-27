Corrections officer arrested for bringing contraband into Miami jail

MIAMI (WSVN) - A corrections officer was arrested, accused of bringing contraband into the Everglades Correctional Institution in Miami.

Officer Evelyn Bruton was taken into custody Thursday morning.

According to officials, Bruton sped off when officers attempted to inspect her car. A short chase ensued, but she was caught soon after.

The Florida Department of Corrections released a statement, which reads, “Any officer found to be engaging in the introduction of contraband is subject to arrest and dismissal. The actions of this officer are unacceptable and do not align with the professional standards we hold for all FDC staff.”

Bruton’s charges are unknown at this time.

