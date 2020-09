In June, a man was seen yelling “white power’ at a group of protesters in The Villages retirement community in Central Florida. That man was erroneously identified as retired Miami-Dade fire rescue employee Roger Stokes.

The following day, 7 News reported Mr. Stokes was not the man in the video. We regret the initial reporting.

