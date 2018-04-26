Corporate run to impact traffic flow in Downtown Miami, Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 28,000 runners are expected to take to the streets Thursday night for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in Miami.

The event is said to severely impact the normal traffic flow in Downtown Miami, as well as the Brickell area. Several roads will be shutting down by 1:30 p.m. for the 5K run and will not reopen until 11 p.m. The race will start in front of Bayfront Park at 6:45 p.m.

Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run 2018 Turn By Turn

START: Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast First Street (South in North lanes)

Right turn at Biscayne Boulevard Way

Right turn at Southeast Third Street

Right turn at Southeast Third Avenue

Left turn at Southeast Second Street

Right turn at Southwest North River Drive

Right turn at Northwest Sixth Avenue

Right turn at Northwest Fifth Street

Right turn at Northwest Fifth Avenue

Left turn at Northwest Fourth Street

Right turn at Northwest Fifth Street

Right turn at Northwest Third Court

Left turn at Northwest Third Street

Right turn at North Miami Avenue

Left turn at Northeast Second Street

Left turn at Northeast Second Avenue

Right turn at Northeast Fourth Street

Right turn at Biscayne Boulevard (South in North lanes)

FINISH: Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast Third Street and Second Street

