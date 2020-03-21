Coronavirus cases surpass 760; Miami-Dade surpasses Broward

The Florida Department of Health has released an update on the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state, and the number has surpassed 760 cases.

As of Saturday evening, Florida has a total of 763 positive cases of the coronavirus

Miami-Dade County currently has 169 cases, an increase from 123 Friday evening.

Broward now has 164 positive cases, an increase from 128 Friday evening.

Monroe County still only has one female resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Palm Beach County now has 56 cases, which previously totaled Friday at 42.

Statewide 9,338 people have been tested, 763 tested positive, and 1,005 are pending.

Nationwide 24,148 people have tested positive, 285 have died, and 171 have recovered.

