Coronavirus cases in Florida top 800, cases rise in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has announced that cases of the coronavirus throughout the state has topped 800 for the first time, along with an increase in cases in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday:

Miami-Dade County has 177 confirmed cases, up from 169 cases on Saturday. According to health officials, 29% of the cases in the county are travel-related.

Broward County has 180 confirmed cases, up from 164 cases on Saturday. According to health officials, 41% of the cases in the county are travel-related.

Palm Beach County has 59 confirmed cases of the virus, and Monroe County’s cases remains at one.

The total amount of cases in Florida stands at 830 with 13 deaths.

To view an interactive map of all cases in Florida, click here.

