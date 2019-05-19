Coral Springs Temple of Time set to be burned down

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A temporary Temple of Time in Coral Springs will be set ablaze to honor the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Temple of Time, along the 9500 block of West Sample Road, stands 35 feet tall and was built in two weeks.

It opened on Valentine’s Day on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

The temple will close at 5 p.m. ahead of the scheduled burn that will begin at 7 p.m., Sunday.

Sample Road will be closed in both directions from University Drive to Coral Hills Drive until 10 p.m.

