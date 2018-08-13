Coral Springs tattoo expo raises money for children

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The 23rd Tattoo Expo was held over the weekend in Coral Springs.

The expo, which hosts hundreds of body artists and vendors from across the U.S., benefits the James Junior Fund and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. This year’s event was held at the Coral Springs Marriot.

“You can’t put a price tag on these smiles on these kids,” said event director Joey Quinter. “They smile whether they’re hurt or not. Kids are missing limbs or this or that, and they’re sick and they don’t even know and there they are smiling. It’s just a wonderful thing. I’m getting goosebumps right now talking about it.”

The event also included the summer’s largest car, truck and bike show coupled with live music.

