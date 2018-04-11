Coral Springs Police warn of sexual battery suspect on the loose

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are warning women about a man who attempted to sexually assault a woman in the Wyndham Lakes area of Coral Springs.

According to Coral Springs Police, the subject grabbed a woman from behind and pushed her to the ground when she was walking alone along Wyndham Lakes Boulevard on Monday.

They added the woman kicked him and screamed for help, causing the subject to flee eastbound towards Coral Ridge Drive.

A similar incident with a matching description happened inside the Wyndham Lakes community in late February.

“Everyone’s so heightened awareness right now about everything and it’s just kind of a reminder not to keep your guard down,” said Erica Gordon, who lives nearby.

Police describe the subject as a black male in his mid-20s with an average build, short haircut, wearing dark pants and a dark short-sleeve shirt.

Officers said they have increased patrol in the area.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.