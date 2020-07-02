Coral Springs Police officers carry woman downstairs after condo building catches fire

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police officers ran inside a burning apartment to rescue a woman who could not make it out on her own.

Body camera video shows officers carrying a woman down at least nine flights of stairs after her condo building, along the 3500 block of Broken Woods Drive, caught fire at around 7:45 p.m. in June.

Firefighters said the cause of the blaze was from unattended oil on the stove.

Cellphone video shows the flames pouring out of the window from one of the upper units of the 10-story building.

Weeks after the blaze, smoke damage is clearly visible on the building’s south side.

After walking down floor by floor with the woman in their arms, officers make it out of the building safely.

The woman was then placed in the back of an ambulance, where she received the medical attention she needed.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene of the blaze to help families affected by the flames.

