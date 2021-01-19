Coral Springs Police officer arrested, charged after trying to solicit sex from 15-year-old girl

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer assigned to work at a Coral Springs school has been arrested.

Steven Daniello, 63, was arrested and charged with trying to solicit sexual acts from a 15-year-old girl.

Daniello was an active member of the Coral Springs Police Department who had been working as a school resource officer at Westchester Elementary School since 2017.

He appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning where his attorney told the judge that Daniello had been in law enforcement for over 30 years.

The attorney also told the judge Daniello was married with grown children.

He is currently being held on $60,000 bail.

He is expected to be released from jail at some point Tuesday.

The Coral Springs Police Department released a statement following his arrest that read in part: “After we were notified by the Broward Sherriff’s Office of his arrest, and upon reviewing the details of the allegations against Officer Daniello, termination proceedings were initiated.”

