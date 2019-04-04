Coral Springs Police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ at Taravella High

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have placed J.P. Taravella High School on lockdown following a “suspicious incident” on campus.
Coral Springs Police posted to Twitter that students are on a code red as they investigate, Thursday morning.
Members of the SWAT team arrived at the school, just before 9 a.m.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area as traffic is being restricted.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.