Coral Springs Police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ at Taravella High

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have placed J.P. Taravella High School on lockdown following a “suspicious incident” on campus.

Coral Springs Police posted to Twitter that students are on a code red as they investigate, Thursday morning.

#BreakingNews We are working a suspicious incident @ JPT HS. There is no immediate threats at this time. Parents are encouraged to monitor our Social Media for updates. The school is on Code Red as we continue our investigation. Traffic is restricted in the area. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) April 4, 2019

Members of the SWAT team arrived at the school, just before 9 a.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as traffic is being restricted.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.