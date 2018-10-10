Coral Springs-Parkland Fire work to repair gas line rupture

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas line ruptured at a shopping plaza in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire responded around 2 p.m. to the scene along the northwest corner of Wiles Road and University Drive, Wednesday.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department is working a gas line rupture at the plaza on the northwest corner of Wiles Road and University Drive. The plaza (Chipotle, Mattress store, and Pieology) has been evacuated. #sflbreaking pic.twitter.com/d4UOlWtJXK — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) October 10, 2018

Officials said the plaza was evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

