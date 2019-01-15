Coral Springs-Parkland Fire take on scaffolding rescue training

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department showed off their moves during safety training.

Firefighters took on a 16-hour course on scaffolding rescue training that covered many technical aspects, Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Capt. Jeremy Rifflard explained why this kind of training is important.

“This is the swing stage suspended scaffold rescue program. This is an advanced rope rescue training that the South Florida firefighters are taking,” said Rifflard. “They’re going to learn about how to operate swing stage scaffolding, how to overcome the mechanics when there’s a failure, electrical or mechanical. You got to bring those down to the ground on operation.”

The subjects covered included rescuer roles and responsibilities, rope and equipment safety and proper rescue techniques.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.