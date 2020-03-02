Coral Springs officials issue warning after coyote sightings

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs officials have issued a warning about coyotes in parks in Coral Springs.

A coyote was spotted at Ralph Memorial Park along Northwest 19th Avenue and 97th Street Monday.

⚠️ There has been another coyote sighting. Ralph Diaz Memorial Park (9701 NW 19th St) will be closed until further notice. If you see a coyote please call our non-emergency number 954-344-1800.

>>> Learn more: https://t.co/g3jNpCwDbU pic.twitter.com/badJj4HFd5 — Coral Springs, FL (@CoralSpringsFL) March 2, 2020

The sighting came days after two friends said a coyote chased them while they were jogging at Three Mountains Park, also in Coral Springs.

One of the joggers was hospitalized after falling and hurting his leg. He was treated and released.

Both parks remain closed.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.