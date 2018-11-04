CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police went beyond the badge in order to help out two employees at a local Dunkin’ Donuts whose bicycles had been stolen.

Officers surprised the workers with brand-new bikes on Saturday.

One of the employees said, Jamie Lustig, said she filed a police report after her bike was taken. Three days later, her co-worker’s bike was also swiped.

Police ended up coming into the shop and offered to get them both new wheels.

“I said, ‘It’s OK, you guys don’t have to,’ and they’re like, ‘No, we love you guys, we love Dunkin,'” said Lustig, “so they called the city and they got us bikes, and I thought it was really sweet and generous of them.”

Lustig said she usually brings her bike into the store, but on the day of the theft she was rushing and forgot to do so.

