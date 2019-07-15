Coral Springs officer avoids jail time, gets probation for kneeing handcuffed man

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs officer caught on camera kneeing a handcuffed man in the head received no jail time after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge.

7News was in court as Officer Sandy Gomez was sentenced, Monday morning.

Gomez apologized in court for kneeing the suspect in the head back in December.

The incident was captured on cellphone video, and Coral Springs Police immediately put him on administrative leave.

Gomez will not have to serve jail time but will be put on probation for one year and have to complete a 13-week anger management course.

