CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a sweet birthday celebration for a Coral Springs family, one year after a mother made a dangerous delivery right in the middle of Hurricane Irma.

7News captured Baby April as her loved ones and those who helped welcome her into the world came together Monday to sing her “Happy Birthday.”

It was a much different scene on Sept. 10, 2017. Streets were flooding, and whipping winds made it extremely dangerous to venture out.

The Category 4 storm unleashed its wrath on the Sunshine State — but through it all, a little miracle came out of it.

“I’d consider this one of my most memorable calls I’ve had in an over 25-year career,” said Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Assistant Chief John Whalen.

A year ago, April was born in her home. As Irma roared outside, her mother, Ashley Templeton, went into labor.

With the help of 911 dispatch and Templeton’s mother, April arrived alive and healthy. She was then escorted to the hospital in an armored rescue vehicle to ensure her safety.

“It was a special occasion. It was one of those things where we were in the middle of a major storm,” said Whalen. “There were so many things going on that could be catastrophic, and to have something so special as this and have such a great outcome and such a happy outcome for a family and our first responders, we wouldn’t do it any other way.”

“We just wanted to thank them, and just let them be a part of her first birthday, and hopefully every birthday after this,” said Templeton.

The first responders gave April a little teddy bear as a gift. The plush animal, dressed like a first responder, is called Irma.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.