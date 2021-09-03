CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs ice cream shop owner has been accused of a disturbing crime involving an underage employee.

Sergio Khorosh, 55, faced a judge in court on Friday morning.

Khorosh, who owns Moo Moo Scoops and More in the Coral Square Mall, is accused of recording a 17-year-old employee inside the shop’s bathroom.

He is also accused of stalking the victim.

According to police, Khorosh went to the 17-year-old’s home after she quit working for him and visited her at her new job.

He is accused of harassing and threatening the victim.

Khorosh was ordered to be held at the Broward County Jail on a $76,000 bond.

“I find these allegations to be aggravating that the listed victim was an employee of his, a child who worked for his ice cream shop where he was allegedly video recording her in the bathroom of the ice cream shop,” said Broward County Judge Tabitha Blackmon. “I am going to set bond as requested by the state at $25,000 on count one, $50,000 on count two, also based on the allegations that he continued to harass and allegedly stalk the victim by going to her new job, her home and harassing her and her family and threatening to tear her apart, allegedly, with a police dog as he impersonated an officer.”

He was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim or any other minors.

Khorosh has previous run-ins with the law, mostly for firearm charges out of New York.

