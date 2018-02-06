Coral Springs home severely damaged during fire

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an overnight fire tore through a Coral Springs home.

The Coral Springs Parkland Fire Department responded to the home along Northwest 17th Court and 107th Drive, sometime before 1 a.m., Tuesday.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof of the home. The fire has since been put out.

The extent of the damage remains unknown. However, parts of the roof collapsed and the garage appeared to be completely gutted. Burned debris was also visible from the street.

Two cars were parked on the home’s driveway at the time of the blaze. The front bumper and headlights on one of the vehicles were melted from the heat of the flames.

At this point it is unknown if anyone was inside the home. However, no injuries have been reported.

