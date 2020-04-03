Coral Springs home broken into by pair of thieves as family slept

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A burglary at a Coral Springs home was carried out while the family inside was still asleep.

Frederick Villalobos said, “To have the gall to come into somebody’s house, they’re just asking to be shot.”

A home surveillance video captured the two crooks inside the home in the middle of the night.

Villalobos said, “We looked out the window, and we saw that the doors were wide open, the screen door was open.”

He works for a security company and said the burglary happened the day he forgot to set his alarm.

“You actually see them kind of creep close to our bedrooms, which is what really hit home,” he said.

The robbers stole thousands of dollars worth of belongings.

Villalobos said, “They took my wallet with mostly credit cards there. I don’t carry that much cash. I’m in the security industry. But my wife’s wallet also, her purse, about 500 bucks in cash and my laptop.”

Also stolen was Villalobos’s wife’s SUV.

“The kids had been smoking inside the vehicle; they had ripped out both child seats,” Villalobos said.

He hopes forgetting to set his alarm will serve as a warning to others.

Villalobos said, “I’m eating a lot of humble pie, because I usually, you know, provide this service to individuals and for the one night I didn’t follow it myself…”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

