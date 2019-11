CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police have lifted the lockdown placed on Coral Springs High School.

After searching the campus for anyone who didn’t belong Friday, at around 1:30 p.m., police have determined that there was no immediate threat to the school.

Coral Springs High School is located at 7201 West Sample Road.

