Coral Springs high school athlete hospitalized after injury during practice

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school football player is recovering after sustaining a serious injury during practice.

The 15-year-old athlete had to be airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for a possible neck injury, Tuesday.

Officials said he was injured during practice at Coral Glades High School, along Sportsplex Drive, near Sample Road.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.